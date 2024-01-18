Delhi High Court Dismisses Mahua Moitra's Appeal to Stay in Govt Bungalow

In a recent development, Mahua Moitra, the former Lok Sabha member, has been denied an extension to vacate her government-allotted residence in New Delhi. Despite her lawyer's appeal to the Delhi High Court citing her medical condition and lack of alternative housing, the court dismissed the plea, stating that Moitra no longer has the right to the government accommodation as she is no longer an MP.

Legal Appeal Dismissed by Delhi High Court

Moitra's counsel had appealed to the court to prevent her eviction from the government accommodation, even offering to pay for her stay in the bungalow. However, the court rejected the plea, asserting that her right to stay in the premises ended with her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Moitra was expelled on December 8 last year and was initially given until January 7 to vacate the house.

Notice to Vacate: The Timeline

After failing to vacate by the initial deadline, a third notice was served to Moitra on January 16, directing her to immediately evacuate the property. Her counsel requested an extension of four months, or even two to two and a half months, citing Moitra's inability to move due to bed rest. However, the court declined to intervene, stating that the issue of her eviction is connected to her expulsion case, which is currently before the Supreme Court.

The Court's Stance

While the court acknowledged Moitra's medical condition, it indicated that at most, a few days' extension could be granted for her to vacate the premises. The court also questioned why her representation did not mention her medical condition, to which her lawyer responded that it was given before the diagnosis and surgery. The court further probed the necessity of a four-month period for vacating the property, given that she was on bed rest and unable to move.

In conclusion, the Delhi High Court has dismissed Mahua Moitra's plea against the eviction notice, stating that as she is no longer an MP, she has no right to government accommodation. The plea challenging the eviction order has been listed for hearing on January 24 before the roster bench.