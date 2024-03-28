Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Kejriwal's removal as CM, citing no scope for judicial interference

On Thursday, Delhi High Court took a decisive stance by rejecting a public interest litigation (PIL) that demanded the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from his position as the Chief Minister of Delhi, following his apprehension by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations tied to the excise policy case. The court, led by Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, declared the plea non-interferable, emphasizing that any decision regarding Kejriwal's continuation in office rests with the government's other branches.

Backdrop and Arrest

The controversy began when Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, concerning a money laundering case connected to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. This policy, which was later revoked, has been at the center of a sprawling controversy due to accusations of corruption and money laundering in its formulation and implementation. Kejriwal's arrest followed the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him interim protection, which has sparked a significant debate regarding the integrity and image of the Delhi government.

Political and Public Reaction

In the wake of the arrest, Delhi Minister Atishi made statements on various media channels, asserting Kejriwal's determination not to resign. She mentioned that Kejriwal would continue to govern, even from incarceration if necessary. This stand by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership has led to a polarized reaction among the public and political circles, with supporters rallying for Kejriwal's release and detractors calling for accountability and resignation.

Legal and Political Implications

The plea's dismissal by the Delhi High Court underscores a significant principle of judicial restraint in political matters, suggesting that unless there is a constitutional failure, such issues are better handled by the political system itself. The court's decision implies that the judiciary sees no immediate legal fault in Kejriwal's continuing tenure as Chief Minister, despite the charges against him. This development adds another layer of complexity to Delhi's political landscape, potentially setting the stage for further legal battles and political strategies as the case unfolds.

As this legal drama continues to unfold, it is clear that the allegations against Kejriwal and the excise policy case are not just a matter of legal scrutiny but have become a significant political battleground. The implications of this case stretch beyond the courtroom, potentially affecting the political fate of the AAP, the governance of Delhi, and the broader discourse on corruption and accountability in Indian politics. The coming days are likely to bring more developments as Kejriwal faces the legal system, with the eyes of the nation closely watching.