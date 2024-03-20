Delhi HC Calls for ED's Response to Kejriwal's Plea in Excise Policy Case

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took a significant step by seeking the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This plea challenges multiple summons issued to him by the ED concerning the controversial Delhi excise policy case. This development marks a crucial phase in the ongoing legal battle that has not only intrigued legal circles but also captured the public's attention due to its implications on political dynamics and governance.

Kejriwal's Legal Challenge against ED Summons

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, represented by Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari, has raised objections to the summons issued by the ED, labeling them as politically motivated and unconstitutional. The plea highlights concerns over the potential misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to target political opponents, especially in the run-up to general elections. Kejriwal's apprehension stems from previous instances where AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, faced arrests following ED's investigation, fostering a climate of fear and political intimidation.

ED's Position and Court's Inquiry

Despite the gravity of Kejriwal's allegations, the ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju and Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, opposed the plea on grounds of maintainability. The agency insists on Kejriwal's in-person appearance for recording his statement, which they argue is crucial for unraveling the intricacies of the excise policy formulation and the alleged bribery and kickbacks involved. The court's probing question to Kejriwal's lawyers, questioning the reluctance to appear before the ED, underscores the ongoing tug-of-war between legal obligations and perceived political victimization.

The Implications of the Legal Battle

This legal skirmish is not merely a confrontation between Kejriwal and the ED but signals a deeper malaise affecting the political fabric. The use of central agencies in political skirmishes raises critical questions about the autonomy of these institutions and their impact on democratic practices. Moreover, the scrapping of the excise policy, which aimed to revamp Delhi's liquor trade, and the subsequent legal and political fallout, including the arrests of AAP leaders, have exposed the intricate nexus between policy-making and political maneuvering.

The Delhi High Court's decision to seek ED's response by April 22, 2024, sets the stage for a legal showdown that could have far-reaching consequences on the political landscape, the rule of law, and the sanctity of democratic institutions. As the case unfolds, it will be interesting to observe how the judiciary balances the fine line between upholding legal statutes and safeguarding political freedoms in the world's largest democracy.