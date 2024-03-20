Delhi Government Demands Strict Action Against Professor for Harassing Students

Following a surge of protests at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, Rohini, the Delhi government has called upon Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to enact stringent measures against Salim Sheikh, an assistant professor embroiled in allegations of sexual harassment by female students. The incidents, which have sparked widespread indignation and led to police presence at the college, were brought to the forefront by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who criticized the Chief Secretary's response to the allegations as apathetic and defensive of the accused.

Escalation of Protests and Police Involvement

Outrage among students and faculty escalated as details of the harassment came to light, leading to protests outside the college premises. The agitation prompted an official registration of a case against Salim Sheikh and highlighted the alleged failure of the college's Internal Complaints Committee to address the complaints in a timely manner. This inaction, coupled with the Delhi Health Minister's accusation of a systemic failure to protect the victims, has intensified calls for accountability and reform.

National Oversight and Demands for Justice

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also stepped in, demanding an inquiry under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, and the suspension of the accused. The commission's intervention underscores the severity of the allegations and the imperative for swift and decisive action to safeguard students and uphold the integrity of educational institutions.

Government Response and Future Implications

In his letter to the Lieutenant Governor, Minister Bhardwaj not only demanded action against the accused but also criticized the Chief Secretary and other officials for their lack of urgency and transparency in handling the situation. This case has become a focal point for broader discussions on the safety of women in educational settings, the effectiveness of internal complaint mechanisms, and the role of government oversight in ensuring justice and accountability.

As the Delhi government and national bodies mobilize to respond to these serious allegations, the outcome of this case may serve as a precedent for how similar incidents are addressed in the future, potentially leading to stronger protections for students and a more responsive administrative framework for reporting and addressing sexual harassment.