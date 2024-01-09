en English
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development

In a move set to transform the rural landscape of India’s capital, the Delhi Village Development Board has greenlit 284 new projects, with a total investment of Rs 245 crore. These proposals are earmarked for enhancing roads and drainage systems in Delhi’s villages, responding to the local residents’ longstanding concerns about infrastructure and development pace.

Commitment to Rural Infrastructure

This significant financial commitment demonstrates the government’s dedication to improving rural infrastructure in Delhi. The approved funds, amounting to Rs 245 crore, are designated for the development of village roads and drains. The initiative aims not only to augment infrastructure quality but also to ensure the efficient utilization of the allocated funds.

Task Force for Timely Execution

To counter complaints about project delays and ensure timely execution, the Development Minister, Gopal Rai, has announced the formation of a six-member task force. This team will monitor the progress of these projects on a weekly basis, promising a more vigilant and efficient implementation process.

Increasing Investments in Village Development

The Delhi Village Development Board’s recent approval of proposals is part of a broader investment trend. The board has previously approved 564 development projects for the villages worth Rs 759 crore, bringing the total projects’ value to around Rs 1,000 crore under this head. The increasing financial commitment underscores the government’s dedication to achieving a more balanced development across the national capital.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

