Delhi Crime Branch Issues Notice to Kejriwal, Atishi Over Allegations of BJP 'Buying' AAP MLAs

The Delhi Crime Branch officials issued notices to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Cabinet Minister Atishi Marlena, pertaining to their allegations about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempts to 'buy' MLAs from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP leaders claimed that the BJP approached seven of its MLAs with a hefty offer of Rs 25 crore each, threatening the stability of the Kejriwal-led government.

Notice Served, But Not Accepted

Kejriwal, upon receiving the notice, did not accept it, and a similar situation unfolded at Atishi's house. The notice, which is reflective of the authorities taking the allegations seriously, requires the AAP leaders to provide evidence to support their claims against the BJP.

Counter Allegations and the Need for Proof

The Delhi BJP chief, disputing the allegations, called for a probe into Kejriwal's claims, stating that they were baseless. The BJP has also asked the AAP to disclose the names of the MLAs who were allegedly offered the bribe.

Simultaneous Investigations

This development comes at a time when Kejriwal has been skipping appearances before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam. So far, no FIR has been lodged regarding the MLA 'buying' allegations.

The AAP's counter-claims, the BJP's demand for proof, and the ongoing investigations into other matters paint a complex picture of Delhi's political landscape. The outcome of this investigation will not only have implications for the political parties involved but also for the democratic processes in the country.