Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Supreme Court Plea Amid ED Arrest Clash

In a recent turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to withdraw his Supreme Court petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. This decision comes as the hearing for Kejriwal's remand is set to clash with the proceedings in the trial court, indicating a strategic shift in his legal defense.

Legal Strategy Shift

Represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kejriwal's legal team opted for withdrawal from the Supreme Court to concentrate on the remand hearing by the ED in the trial court. This move underscores the complexity of navigating multiple legal battles simultaneously and suggests a focused approach to contest the charges in a more direct forum. Singhvi's statement, "will fight the remand and come back to your Lordships," highlights an intent to revisit the Supreme Court should the need arise, indicating a tactical retreat rather than a surrender.

Background of Arrest

Kejriwal's arrest by the ED is linked to allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of Delhi's excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22. The policy, which was later scrapped, has become the centerpiece of a larger investigation that has seen several AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, placed under judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate alleges that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate an excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them, culminating in significant kickbacks to the party.

Implications of Withdrawal

Kejriwal's decision to withdraw his Supreme Court plea may have far-reaching implications for his legal battle and political career. It shifts the immediate focus to the trial court's proceedings, potentially setting the stage for a protracted legal fight. Moreover, this development comes against the backdrop of the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant Kejriwal protection from coercive action, adding another layer of complexity to his defense. As the case unfolds, the political ramifications for Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could be significant, testing their resilience and strategy in the face of legal challenges.