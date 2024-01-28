Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sets Conditions to Quit Politics

In a stunning revelation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has signaled his willingness to bid adieu to politics, contingent upon the fulfillment of five undisclosed demands. This declaration introduces a new dimension to the political discourse in Delhi, a city-state that has been a hotbed of administrative power tussles and anti-corruption crusades.

Provocative Pledge Amid Contentious Politics

Kejriwal, the figurehead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has long been a vociferous critic of the incumbent central government. His tenure has witnessed numerous clashes over governance protocols and policy implementation. The potential of his political exit could rattle the dynamics of Indian politics, considering his stature as a leading political figure. The efficacy of this pronouncement, however, hinges on the public and political reaction it evokes, and whether his demands would be dismissed as a political gambit or taken seriously.

An Alleged Conspiracy and Accusations

Kejriwal's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe seven of his party MLAs with a sum of Rs. 25 crores each and the threat of toppling his government has added fuel to the fire. Further allegations include a plot to arrest him in connection with a supposed Delhi liquor policy scam and an attempt to fracture his party's legislative majority, a practice infamously known as 'Operation Lotus'.

Delhi Government: A Beacon Amid Challenges

Despite these accusations and the continuous onslaught of challenges, the AAP government has demonstrated resilience. Kejriwal emphasized the unwavering support received from the citizens of Delhi and attributed the alleged conspiracies to disrupt his government to the AAP's commendable performance in the national capital. With the latest development, the political landscape is set for a whirlwind of debates, speculation, and potential power shifts.