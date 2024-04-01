Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Held in Judicial Custody Over Excise Policy Case, AAP Protests Erupt

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to judicial custody until April 15, following his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The arrest has ignited a wave of protests from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, who gathered outside Tihar Jail, vociferously demanding Kejriwal's release and condemning what they call 'political hooliganism' by the BJP-led Centre.

Arrest and Judicial Custody

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate marked the culmination of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The court, on Monday, directed that Kejriwal be sent to judicial custody, where he will stay in Tihar Jail's Jail Number 2, under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. His arrest and subsequent custody have sparked controversy and debate, with Kejriwal, through his lawyers, seeking permission to carry personal items such as religious books and a special diet as prescribed by doctors.

AAP's Reaction and Protests

The AAP has rallied in support of their leader, launching protests outside Tihar Jail and accusing the central government of political vendetta. Slogans like "Free Kejriwal" and "Stop the hooliganism" echoed outside the jail premises, reflecting the party's stance against what they perceive as an attempt to sideline their leader. Notably, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, along with other prominent AAP leaders, have been previously arrested, adding fuel to the current unrest and outcry from Kejriwal supporters.

Legal Challenges and Public Sentiment

Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and alleging a violation of fundamental rights. The court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate, with a hearing scheduled to continue on April 3. The public response has been mixed, with a segment rallying behind Kejriwal, led by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, who has been vocal in criticizing the central government. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case continues to garner significant attention, raising questions about the implications for political discourse and governance in India.