Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested in Liquor Policy Scam, Accusations of Political Vendetta Rise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case has stirred a political storm, garnering reactions from various quarters. Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, decries the arrest as a betrayal of the Delhi populace, while the AAP leader vows his unwavering dedication to the nation, in or out of jail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accused by Sunita Kejriwal of exercising power arrogance, attempting to silence the voice of a thrice-elected chief minister.

Chronology of Events Leading to Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal, the face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was taken into custody by the ED after failing to appear for nine summonses. This arrest follows the judicial custody of two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, linked to the same case. Despite seeking protection, the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal relief from coercive actions, leading to his eventual arrest and the ED's request for a 10-day custody, citing his pivotal role in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Implications for AAP and Potential Leadership Shifts

In light of Kejriwal's arrest, speculation abounds regarding his continuation as the chief minister. AAP insiders suggest that Kejriwal intends to remain in office, managing government affairs from behind bars if necessary. Possible replacements, including Sunita Kejriwal and cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, have been floated, indicating potential shifts in the party's leadership dynamics.

The Broader Political Context

The arrest has elicited comparisons to international political maneuvers, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann likening Modi's actions to those of Putin. This event marks Kejriwal as the third senior AAP leader to be ensnared in the ED's probe, following the arrests of Sisodia and Singh. The ED claims to have traced the money trail linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam to elections in Punjab and Goa, highlighting the case's expansive implications.

This unfolding saga not only raises questions about the future of AAP's leadership but also signals a tumultuous phase in Delhi's political landscape. As the dust settles, the ramifications of Kejriwal's arrest on the party and its electoral prospects remain to be seen, with the public eye closely watching the developments.