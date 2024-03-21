Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested in High-Profile Liquor Bribery Case, AAP Vows Supreme Court Challenge

New Delhi's political landscape was rocked yesterday as Arvind Kejriwal, the city's Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Accused of accepting significant bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago, this high-profile arrest has sent shockwaves through the Indian political arena.

Chronology of Events Leading to Arrest

Kejriwal's arrest follows a series of investigations tied to the controversial Delhi Excise Policy. According to the ED, the AAP leader, alongside other party officials, allegedly facilitated a corruption scheme involving over 1 billion rupees in bribes. Despite AAP's strong denials and plans to contest the charges at the Supreme Court level, tensions have escalated. Kejriwal, maintaining his innocence, was arrested after the Delhi High Court refused him protection from arrest, sparking protests from thousands of AAP supporters.

Political Ramifications and Public Response

The arrest has not only heightened the political rivalry between AAP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also raised questions about the timing and motivations behind it. With AAP labeling the move as a direct attack by the BJP to tarnish its reputation, the incident has become a focal point of intense political debate. Public reactions have been mixed, with a significant portion rallying in support of Kejriwal, leading to widespread protests across the capital.

What Lies Ahead for Kejriwal and AAP

As Kejriwal prepares for his court appearance today, the political and legal battle appears to be just beginning. The AAP leader's arrest marks a critical juncture for the party, which has vowed to fight the charges tooth and nail. With the Supreme Court challenge looming, the case is set to not only test the resilience of Kejriwal and his party but also shape the discourse around political accountability and corruption in India.

As this story unfolds, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the courtroom where Delhi's Chief Minister will make his case. The outcome of this legal battle could redefine political alignments and power dynamics in the capital, signaling a tumultuous time ahead for both AAP and its adversaries.