Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Liquor Scam, AAP Vows Supreme Court Challenge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst allegations of a significant bribery scandal involving the capital's excise policy. This development has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of India, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rallying behind their leader, promising a fierce legal battle in the Supreme Court. The arrest is linked to accusations of a ₹1 billion bribery from liquor contractors, a charge that has sparked a heated debate on governance and corruption.

Chronology of Events Leading to Arrest

The arrest follows a series of investigations by the ED into the Delhi government's excise policy. Reports suggest that AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, allegedly received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore to facilitate excess profits for liquor distributors. The ED's probe further intensified after Kejriwal skipped eight summons, citing various reasons. This culminated in a dramatic turn of events where, after hours of questioning at his New Delhi residence, the Chief Minister was taken into custody. The allegations have been vehemently denied by AAP, framing the arrest as a political maneuver aimed at destabilizing the party ahead of national elections.

The Liquor Policy Controversy

At the heart of this controversy is Delhi's excise policy, which the ED claims was manipulated to benefit certain liquor contractors at the expense of the public exchequer. The policy, which was intended to revolutionize the liquor trade in the capital, has instead been mired in accusations of corruption and malpractice. The opposition and critics of the AAP government have seized upon this issue, accusing Kejriwal and his administration of betraying their anti-corruption mandate. In response, AAP has accused the central government and its agencies of misusing their power to suppress opposition voices, with Kejriwal's lawyer alleging that the ED is being wielded as a weapon against the Chief Minister by the Modi government.

Political Ramifications and Public Reaction

The arrest has triggered a polarized response among the public and political circles. Supporters of Kejriwal have staged protests, decrying the arrest as a politically motivated attack on a leading opposition figure known for his anti-corruption stance. Meanwhile, detractors argue that the arrest underscores a severe breach of trust and governance. The legal battle looming in the Supreme Court is anticipated to be a defining moment for AAP and could significantly impact the political landscape ahead of the upcoming national elections. The case has not only put the spotlight on the issue of corruption within the liquor trade but also on the broader implications for democratic governance and the rule of law in India.

This unprecedented arrest of a sitting Chief Minister over allegations of corruption marks a critical juncture in Indian politics. As the case unfolds, it will undoubtedly raise questions about the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, the independence of investigative agencies, and the integrity of political leaders. Regardless of the outcome, this episode is likely to leave an indelible mark on the political discourse in India, challenging the electorate's perception of transparency and accountability in governance.