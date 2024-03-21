Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Excise Policy Case, AAP Moves Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stirred a political storm, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging the action in the Supreme Court. The arrest is linked to the controversial excise policy case, which has already seen other senior AAP members in judicial custody. AAP's move to the Supreme Court underscores the escalating tension between the party and central agencies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

ED's Crackdown on Kejriwal: A Timeline

An ED team reached Kejriwal's residence for questioning, following the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him interim protection from arrest. This development came after repeated summons by the ED, which Kejriwal had skipped, citing concerns over the fairness of the probe. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22.

AAP's Reaction and Political Fallout

AAP leaders, including Atishi and Raghav Chadha, have vocally criticized the arrest, calling it a conspiracy against Kejriwal ahead of significant elections. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Minister Imran Hussain echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the ideology behind AAP and Kejriwal cannot be jailed. AAP workers protested outside Kejriwal's residence, showcasing the party's resolve against what they perceive as political vendetta.

Legal Battle and Implications

The AAP has taken the battle to the Supreme Court, seeking an urgent hearing to quash Kejriwal's arrest. This legal move marks a critical point in AAP's confrontation with central agencies, with potential implications for the party's future and the broader political landscape in India. The outcome of this legal challenge could influence public perception and electoral outcomes, making it a closely watched event.

As the situation unfolds, the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal not only tests the resilience of AAP but also raises questions about the role of enforcement agencies in political processes. The coming days are likely to see intense legal and political battles, with outcomes that could reshape the dynamics of Indian politics.