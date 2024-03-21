Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED Amidst Liquor Policy Case Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following an extensive investigation into the controversial Delhi excise policy case. This development has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders decrying what they describe as a politically motivated move.

Background of the Arrest

The arrest follows a series of summonses issued by the ED to Kejriwal, totaling nine, with the most recent requiring his appearance on March 21. The Delhi High Court, upon Kejriwal's challenge to these summonses, questioned his failure to appear before the ED and his reluctance to seek anticipatory bail from a lower court. In a significant ruling, the court refused to grant Kejriwal protection from arrest, setting the stage for the ED's subsequent actions.

Political Repercussions and AAP's Response

Following the arrest, AAP leaders have been vocal in their criticism, alleging a deliberate attempt to undermine Kejriwal's leadership and discredit the AAP government. Saurabh Bharadwaj, a prominent AAP leader, suggested that the arrest was premeditated, a sentiment echoed across the party's leadership. The incident has heightened tensions between the AAP and the central government, with the former accusing the latter of using federal agencies to target opposition leaders.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

The legal battle over Kejriwal's arrest is expected to intensify, with the AAP likely to challenge the ED's actions in higher courts. Public opinion remains divided, with supporters of the AAP staging protests and calling for Kejriwal's release, while others view the arrest as a justified step in combating corruption. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 22, promising more developments in this high-profile case.

This unprecedented arrest of a sitting Chief Minister on allegations of money laundering linked to a scrapped excise policy has not only ignited a political firestorm but also raised pertinent questions about the use of federal agencies in political skirmishes. As the legal proceedings unfold, the implications of this case could have far-reaching effects on India's political dynamics and the fight against corruption.