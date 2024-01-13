en English
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on January 18 as part of its ongoing investigation into a money laundering case tied to alleged irregularities in Delhi’s 2021-22 excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is accused of receiving kickbacks worth 45 crore rupees ($5.5 million) from the policy, allegedly used to bankroll the party’s campaign in the Goa assembly elections.

Repeated Summons Amid Accusations

This summons follows Kejriwal’s continuous non-compliance with previous requests for his presence. Kejriwal has repeatedly cited prior commitments, such as overseeing poll preparations in Goa and Republic Day celebrations, as reasons for his non-attendance. He has also questioned the legality of the summons and insinuated that they were issued under vexatious pretenses.

The Alleged Excise Policy Scam

The ED’s investigation suggests that a total sum of 100 crore rupees ($12.3 million) in bribes were paid to AAP leaders. In the charge sheets filed by the ED, there is detailed evidence of bribes being paid to various AAP leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, both of whom are currently incarcerated.

Impact on Delhi’s Liquor Market

The excise policy, initially intended to modernize Delhi’s liquor market by enabling upgrades and discounts in liquor sales, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July 2023 following corruption allegations. A probe ordered by the Lieutenant Governor unveiled alleged irregularities, leading to the policy’s cancellation. The ED estimates a loss of 2,873 crore rupees ($353 million) due to these irregularities, with six charge sheets filed against 31 individuals and entities so far.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

