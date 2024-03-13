Delhi Braces for Kisan Mahapanchayat: Traffic Advisory Issued as Farmers Rally for MSP Law

Farmer outfits under the umbrella of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) are converging at Ramlila Maidan for the "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat," a significant gathering aimed at pressing the Centre to enact a law on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The event, drawing participants from across the country, has prompted the Delhi Police to issue specific restrictions and the Delhi Traffic Police to announce comprehensive traffic advisories in anticipation of major disruptions.

Strict Security and Traffic Measures

With the Delhi Police allowing only 5,000 protestors and banning sticks or any sharp weapons, the preparations for the mahapanchayat have been meticulous. Security measures have been intensified, with a significant police presence and vehicle checks to ensure the event proceeds without any untoward incidents. Similarly, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, highlighting affected routes and suggesting alternate paths to minimize inconvenience for the city's commuters.

Impact on Daily Commute

The traffic advisory underscores potential delays on key roads and junctions, including Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, among others. Commuters heading to significant transport hubs like ISBT, New Delhi railway station, or the airport are advised to plan their journeys with additional time in hand, anticipating possible diversions and congestions.

Broader Implications

This gathering is not just a logistical challenge for the city but a pivotal moment in the ongoing dialogue between the government and the farming community. As thousands gather, the spotlight is once again on the farmers' enduring struggle for rights and recognition, with the demand for an MSP law at its core. The outcome of this mahapanchayat could set the tone for future negotiations and policies affecting India's agrarian economy.