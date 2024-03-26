Delhi Braces for AAP Protest Against CM Kejriwal's Arrest Amid Tightened Security

Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on charges related to a money laundering investigation linked to the defunct excise policy, Delhi Police have ramped up security measures at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and other key locations across the national capital. Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, remains in custody, sparking widespread controversy and planned protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Heightened Security and Protests

Delhi Police have imposed section 144 in certain areas, banning gatherings in anticipation of AAP's protest. The party has called for a gherao of the Prime Minister's residence, a move that has led to the deployment of paramilitary forces and anti-riot gear at strategic locations. Despite the police's declaration that no permission has been granted for such protests, AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, have vocally criticized Kejriwal's arrest, framing it as an unwarranted attack on the Chief Minister's efforts to serve the public even from custody.

AAP's Social Media Campaign and Public Mobilization

In a show of solidarity, AAP leaders and workers have altered their social media display pictures to images of Kejriwal behind bars, underlining their protest against what they perceive as a politically motivated arrest. The campaign, dubbed "Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal" (Kejriwal, Modi's Biggest Fear), aims to garner public support and draw attention to the party's cause. Concurrently, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued advisories regarding potential disruptions, indicating the protest's significant impact on the city's daily life.

Chronology of Arrest and Allegations

Kejriwal's arrest is the culmination of a controversial excise policy scandal, with the ED alleging his direct involvement in seeking kickbacks from liquor traders. Despite these accusations, the AAP has defended its leader, asserting his innocence and decrying the ED's actions as unjust. The legal proceedings and Kejriwal's subsequent custody have only intensified the political drama, with both supporters and opponents of the AAP vocally expressing their stances.

This incident not only highlights the contentious nature of Indian politics but also sets the stage for a prolonged legal and public relations battle. As the AAP continues to rally support, the ultimate resolution of this case could significantly impact the political landscape, potentially influencing public opinion and the future of governance in Delhi.