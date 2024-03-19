Delhi BJP Candidates Unveil 100-Day Plan for Development: Metro Expansion, Hospitals, and DU Campuses

Extending the Delhi Metro corridor, ensuring quality hospitals, and establishing new Delhi University campuses: The BJP's seven Lok Sabha candidates from the national capital pledged to prioritise developmental projects in the first 100 days, if elected. The BJP has dropped all its sitting MPs, except one, and has fielded fresh faces and "hardworking karyakartas." In their first formal introduction on Monday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasised on health, education, and transport infrastructure, and each candidate presented plans for their respective constituencies.
Priority Projects and Constituency-specific Plans
Manoj Tiwari, the sole sitting MP to be re-fielded, outlined major works such as the Signature Bridge and Metro expansion in Northeast Delhi, focusing on the completion of National Highway 709B and the Yamuna Riverfront project. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in South Delhi aims to regularise the extended population outside Lal Dora and address heavy traffic congestion with a master plan. Bansuri Swaraj, in New Delhi, prioritises desealing local shopping centres and implementing schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Atal Pension Yojana, alongside enhancing women's safety and addressing traffic issues. Harsh Malhotra in East Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat in West Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia in Northwest Delhi, and Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk have also outlined their priorities, focusing on infrastructure, health, education, and cultural conservation.
Challenges and Opposition's Stance
The Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged the BJP to account for the work done by its MPs in the last five years before seeking votes in the upcoming elections. This statement underscores the competitive political environment in Delhi and raises questions about the feasibility and impact of the proposed projects, especially considering India's standing as the third most polluted country with significant environmental challenges.
Implications for Delhi's Future
The BJP's ambitious 100-day plan, if implemented, could significantly impact Delhi's development trajectory, addressing long-standing issues like traffic congestion, education, healthcare, and pollution. However, the execution of these plans amidst political rivalry and environmental challenges remains a critical concern. The upcoming elections present a pivotal moment for Delhi's electorate, who will decide the direction of these development initiatives.