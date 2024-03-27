Delhi Assembly Adjourned Amid AAP Protests for CM Kejriwal; BJP Demands Resignation

In a significant display of political unrest, the Delhi Assembly was abruptly adjourned as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs disrupted proceedings, rallying in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. This development comes amidst escalating tensions following Kejriwal's arrest over corruption allegations, which has sparked protests and counter-protests across the capital.

Protests Ignite Political Tensions in Delhi

On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed a surge of political activism with AAP supporters and BJP leaders hosting simultaneous protests. AAP's demonstration centered on opposing CM Kejriwal's arrest, accusing the central government of political vendetta, while BJP activists demanded Kejriwal's resignation for alleged corruption. The situation intensified as several AAP leaders, including the Punjab education minister and Delhi's Deputy Speaker, were detained during a march towards the Prime Minister's residence, a move met with heavy police security and the imposition of Section 144 to prevent assembly.

Court to Hear Kejriwal's Plea Amidst Political Showdown

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition challenging CM Kejriwal's arrest on Wednesday, adding a legal dimension to the political drama unfolding in the city. Kejriwal's detention has not only mobilized AAP's grassroots support, evidenced by planned meetings in every Delhi Assembly seat ahead of a major rally, but has also drawn criticism from BJP leaders who allege hypocrisy and corruption within AAP's ranks. This legal proceeding could potentially alter the trajectory of Delhi's political landscape, depending on the outcome.

Implications for Delhi's Governance and National Politics

As AAP prepares for a significant rally against what it perceives as an assault on democracy and an act of political vendetta, the party's resolve appears undeterred by the arrest of its leader. Kejriwal's ability to issue directives from custody, particularly concerning healthcare, underscores his continued influence and the party's determination to maintain its leadership structure. The unfolding events in Delhi not only spotlight the deep-seated political rivalries but also raise questions about the impact on governance and the broader implications for democratic processes in India.