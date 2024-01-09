en English
India

Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies

On January 5, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi took a decisive step towards upholding quality healthcare in India. An FIR was registered in connection with the alleged supply of sub-standard medical and surgical equipment to six government-run hospitals in Delhi, including the LNJP Hospital. This pivotal development came following a complaint by the Delhi health department’s deputy secretary (vigilance).

Violations of Key Acts

The FIR cites violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, and the criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. These laws, designed to safeguard the public, were allegedly breached by the provision of sub-standard healthcare equipment. Items implicated include rolled bandages, absorbent cotton, latex examination gloves, and infusion sets. The sub-par quality of these items was revealed through lab tests carried out on equipment from 13 different suppliers.

The Government’s Response

In the face of these allegations, the Delhi government took a stand. They pointed out that all the sub-standard items were procured through the Government e Marketplace (GeM), a central government portal. The procurement of items from GeM is mandated by the rules of finance for government departments. The Delhi government’s response has highlighted a potential systemic issue, as products from this portal are also supplied to other state and central government entities.

Call for an Investigation

Given the severity of the allegations and the potential widespread impact, the Delhi government called for an investigation by a central agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In this way, they aim to ensure that the integrity of the healthcare system is maintained, and the public is protected from sub-standard medical supplies. This case serves as a stark reminder of the vital importance of rigorous quality control in the healthcare sector, a sector where compromise can have dire consequences.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

