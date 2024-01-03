Delays in Abolition of Direct Provision in Ireland Amid Unexpected Influx of Refugees

The Coalition’s commitment to abolish Ireland’s direct provision system, which has been a method of housing asylum-seekers since its introduction in 2000, is facing significant delays. Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman, has pointed to the unexpected surge in refugees and international protection applicants, including more than 100,000 Ukrainian nationals granted temporary protection, as a significant factor altering the initial plans.

Revised White Paper Expected

In 2021, a White Paper was published with the ambition of ending direct provision, based on an estimate of 3,500 people annually entering the system. However, with an overwhelming number of over 26,000 people currently in the international protection system, the timelines for abolition have now been extended beyond the current government’s term, which concludes in March 2025. A revised White Paper, carrying a new indicative timeline, is expected to be presented to the Cabinet.

Complications of the Original Policy

The original direct provision policy, which aimed to provide for the basic needs of asylum-seekers without granting full welfare payments or work rights, has been criticised for long waiting times and social exclusion issues faced by the applicants. Despite the government’s previous intention to construct permanent State-run accommodation spaces, the reliance on private commercial providers has continued.

Challenges Affecting the New System

The 2021 White Paper had projected a new not-for-profit system based on human rights principles to be established by the end of 2024. However, this plan has been obstructed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, a housing crisis, and shifts in global migration. Minister O’Gorman’s challenge now is to propose a realistic abolition timeline that takes these changes into account, and to build a plan to augment the construction of State-run accommodation.