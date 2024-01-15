en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns

In an unexpected development, the presidential transition in Guatemala has been delayed, causing ripples of concern across the region. The delay has been attributed to pending legal challenges to the recent election results, fostering political uncertainty and potentially destabilizing the region.

Political Uncertainty in Guatemala

The Guatemalan Congress has deferred the swearing-in of the newly elected President, Bernardo Arevalo, generating a wave of unease. The situation has been further exacerbated by protests demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and raids on Arevalo’s Semilla party offices. Attempts to discredit Arevalo’s victory and impede his transition have drawn tens of thousands of Guatemalans to the streets in protest.

Implications for Belize

Sharing a border with Guatemala, Belize is particularly on edge regarding the implications of this political stalemate. Prime Minister John Briceno and Minister of Foreign Affairs Francis Fonseca have expressed their apprehensions about the potential impact on cross-border relations, trade, and security. The delay in the transition of power could potentially affect bilateral agreements and cooperative efforts between the two countries.

International Response

The international community, including the United States, has been closely monitoring these developments. The U.S. government has imposed additional visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan nationals, including 100 lawmakers out of the 160-member unicameral Congress, accused of undermining democracy in the Central American nation. There have been calls for a swift resolution to uphold democratic processes and ensure a peaceful transition of power.

As the situation continues to unfold, Belizean authorities are diligently monitoring the developments, preparing for any outcomes that may arise from Guatemala’s political stalemate. Despite the uncertainty, it is clear that the international community’s support for democratic processes remains unwavering.

0
International Relations Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
6 seconds ago
French Journalist Thomas Dietrich Arrested in Guinea
In an unsettling development, French journalist Thomas Dietrich has been arrested in Conakry, the capital city of Guinea. The specifics about the arrest, such as the rationale or charges, remain shrouded in ambiguity. This arrest brings to the forefront yet again, the precarious nature of press freedom and the treatment of foreign journalists in Guinea.
French Journalist Thomas Dietrich Arrested in Guinea
China Urges Comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian Peace Conference and Two-State Solution Amid Gaza Conflict
27 mins ago
China Urges Comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian Peace Conference and Two-State Solution Amid Gaza Conflict
North Korean Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia Signals Strengthening Ties
39 mins ago
North Korean Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia Signals Strengthening Ties
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
6 mins ago
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China's Unification Ambitions
13 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China's Unification Ambitions
Ethiopia Stands Firm Amid Global Pressure Over Somaliland Agreement
23 mins ago
Ethiopia Stands Firm Amid Global Pressure Over Somaliland Agreement
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
6 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
6 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
7 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
8 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
8 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
9 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
10 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
10 mins
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
12 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app