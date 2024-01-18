Governor Carney Postpones State of the State Address Due to Illness

Delaware's Democratic Governor, John Carney, has had to postpone his State of the State address due to illness. The Governor, currently serving his second term, is experiencing a fever and mild symptoms, but his office confirms that he is in good spirits. Despite the illness, Carney has tested negative for COVID-19.

A Rescheduled Address

The Governor's office announced that the rescheduling of the State of the State address will occur at a later, unspecified date. This delay comes as Carney is in the last year of his second term, term-limited and set to leave office following the 2024 election. The State of the State address would have been his last in the capacity of a governor.

Past Brushes with COVID-19

Interestingly, Governor Carney has tested positive for COVID-19 twice in the past, once in May 2022 and again in January 2023. On both occasions, he experienced mild symptoms, similar to his current condition, and had tested positive post vaccination and boosters. However, his recent test confirmed that he is COVID-19 negative, allowing him to follow his own advice from 2020 to stay home if sick, out of an abundance of caution.

As Carney's gubernatorial term concludes, there is speculation about his future political career. The Governor is reportedly considering running for the position of mayor in Wilmington, Delaware's most populous city.