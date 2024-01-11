en English
Nigeria

Dekeri: Time to Shift from Zoning to Competence in Edo State Politics

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Anamero Dekeri, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Edo State and member of the House of Representatives, launched a scathing critique of the political zoning system in a recent press briefing in Abuja. Dekeri emphasized the negative impact of zoning, which he believes promotes entitlement and incompetence over merit-based leadership selection.

A Shift from Zoning to Competence

In his remarks, Dekeri strongly advocated for a shift from the traditional rotational approach to a competence-based leadership selection. He stressed that the APC’s primary concern is winning the upcoming Edo State governorship election, slated for September 21, 2024, rather than strictly adhering to zoning principles. The party’s primary is scheduled for February 17, 2024.

Edo North’s Leadership Quandary

Dekeri highlighted the imbalance in leadership representation in Edo State, noting that despite the substantial population of Edo North, it has only produced one governor, Adams Oshiohomole. He argued for the prioritization of competent leadership over the entrenched ‘turn-by-turn’ mentality prevalent in Nigerian politics.

Edo State’s Current Plight

Dekeri offered a critical assessment of the current administration in Edo State, painting a grim picture of widespread suffering, crumbling infrastructure, and a dearth of employment opportunities. He outlined a contrasting vision for Edo State that includes progress, prosperity, pride, quality education, skill development, economic growth, and good governance. Dekeri pledged his commitment to fostering unity, eradicating corruption, creating a conducive business environment, and ensuring that the dividends of democracy are tangibly felt throughout the state. He underscored the strength and potential that lies within Edo’s cultural diversity.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

