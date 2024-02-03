Defiant West African Trio Withdraws from ECOWAS, Forms New Alliance

In an unprecedented move, three West African nations, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, have announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This decision, a shock to the continent, appears to go against the established rules of entry and exit within ECOWAS, leading to a potential regional shake-up.

These countries, among the poorest in the world and sharing sociological parallels, have taken a defensive stance. They formed a pact called the 'Alliance of Sahel States' in September 2023. This development could significantly influence the region, given that these nations collectively cover a large portion of West Africa's landmass and cater to an approximate population of 72 million people.

The reasons for their defiance run deep, with challenges stemming from an influx of arms and insurgents from destabilized regions such as Syria, Iraq, and Libya. Economic exploitation by France, particularly through the CFA franc zone and uranium profits, has also played a significant role. The influence of power players Russia and China, with Russia providing military support and grain supplies, further complicates the situation.

Implications for ECOWAS and the Role of Nigeria

ECOWAS finds itself in a quandary, as sanctions may harm regional trade and disrupt the community's unity. Nigeria's role, as a regional powerhouse, becomes crucial but is currently limited due to internal challenges.

A pressing need now arises for ECOWAS to actively engage citizens in these countries through trusted channels and possibly reconsider negotiations using the experience of eminent persons.