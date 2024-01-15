en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing’s Warnings

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing’s Warnings

Millions of Taiwanese citizens, braving Beijing’s warnings, have demonstrated their commitment to democracy by electing a pro-independence president, William Lie. This election, characterized by high turnout, signifies a resounding endorsement of Lie’s pro-independence stance, a clear defiance of the One China policy, and a testament to Taiwan’s insistence on self-determination.

Defying Beijing’s Warnings

In a democratically vibrant display, the Taiwanese population has elected the pro-independence candidate, William Lie, as their president. This decision stands in stark contrast to Beijing’s long-standing One China policy, which has vehemently opposed any form of Taiwanese independence. The Chinese Communist Party, known for its rigorous enforcement of this policy, had issued warnings against such a democratic process. Nonetheless, the Taiwanese people have exercised their right to vote, choosing a leader who is unapologetically pro-independence.

China’s Response to the Election

Beijing’s reaction to Lie’s victory has been predictably adverse. The Chinese Communist Party has branded the newly elected president as a ‘troublemaker’ and a ‘dangerous separatist’. This characterization stems from Lie’s unwavering stance on independence, which blatantly challenges the cross-strait status quo. Despite the potential escalation of tensions between Taiwan and China, the will of the Taiwanese people remains undeterred.

Implications for Taiwan’s Future

As he takes office, President Lie represents a significant challenge to the existing cross-strait relations. His victory has not only sparked apprehension of heightened tensions with China but also promises a renewed commitment to Taiwan’s self-determination. With the world’s eyes on Taiwan, the question remains: How will this tiny island nation navigate its path towards democracy while fending off the pressures from its colossal neighbor?

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
34 mins ago
The Rise of 'Hidden Black Pearls': Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings
In an era where online reviews dictate dining choices, a bold new trend has emerged. Young food enthusiasts are defying conventions by seeking out restaurants with lower ratings, lured by the potential of unearthing what they call ‘hidden black pearls.’ These are, in essence, underrated eateries that may serve delightful and authentic cuisine, in spite
The Rise of 'Hidden Black Pearls': Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings
Tianzhou-7: China's First Cargo Delivery Mission of 2024 to Space Station
47 mins ago
Tianzhou-7: China's First Cargo Delivery Mission of 2024 to Space Station
Rise of Chinese Carmakers: Disruption or Innovation Catalyst?
1 hour ago
Rise of Chinese Carmakers: Disruption or Innovation Catalyst?
Government Policies and Established Enterprises: A Lifeline for Chinese SMEs Amid Market Downturn and Pandemic Aftermath
35 mins ago
Government Policies and Established Enterprises: A Lifeline for Chinese SMEs Amid Market Downturn and Pandemic Aftermath
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
42 mins ago
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
China's Environmental Leadership Lauded, John Kerry Steps Down as Climate Envoy
44 mins ago
China's Environmental Leadership Lauded, John Kerry Steps Down as Climate Envoy
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
16 seconds
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
48 seconds
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
3 mins
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
4 mins
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
6 mins
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
7 mins
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
8 mins
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's Diplomatic Mission Amid Gaza Conflict
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
8 mins
U.S. Delegation Arrives in Taiwan Following Election of New Leader Lai Ching-te
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
12 mins
The Intricate Dance of Failure, Success, and Perfectionism
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
16 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app