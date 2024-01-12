en English
Politics

Defiance in Suriname: Former President Bouterse Refuses to Report to Prison

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Defiance in Suriname: Former President Bouterse Refuses to Report to Prison

The nation of Suriname is on edge as its former President, Desi Bouterse, blatantly defies an order to report to prison, thereby commencing his 20-year sentence for the murder of political opponents more than four decades ago. The defiant stance of Bouterse, 78, is likely to spark a fresh wave of political tension and legal battles in a country where he has wielded considerable influence for several decades.

Defying the Order

Bouterse’s decision to defy the prison order was revealed by his wife, Ingrid Bouterse-Waldring. Dismissing the situation as a political process, she stated that her husband would not present himself to authorities as ordered, referring to his response as a ‘political answer’. Despite the high-profile nature of the case and the gravity of his conviction, Bouterse remains free, with the full support of his party and followers.

The Conviction and its Implications

The conviction that has thrown Bouterse into the limelight stems from the December 1982 executions of 15 opponents of his then military government. Upheld by the country’s highest court, this ruling has been consistently contested by Bouterse since its pronouncement by a Surinamese military court in 2019. His co-convicts have reported to prison, but Bouterse remains defiant.

An Unsettling Chapter in Suriname’s History

Bouterse’s recent actions add yet another contentious chapter to Suriname’s history. A polarizing figure, he led Suriname through two periods as head of state, first following a 1980 military coup and later after democratic elections in 2010 and 2015. His refusal to comply with the prison order, backed by his party and supporters, is poised to ignite a political firestorm that could unsettle the nation’s socio-political landscape.

Politics Suriname
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

