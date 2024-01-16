Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Secretive Hospitalization and Recovery from Health Emergency

On January 1, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin found himself grappling with a severe pain, a medical emergency that would lead to two weeks of hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This situation, however, was sought to be kept under wraps, as an aide's 911 call requesting a 'quiet' ambulance—without lights and sirens—attests. Austin's pain was a complication from a prostatectomy he underwent on December 22, owing to a urinary tract infection.

The Secretive Hospitalization

The Defense Secretary delegated his authority to Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks on January 2. Yet, he did not inform her or his other Pentagon colleagues, or the White House, about his health status. It was only on January 4 that President Biden was informed of Austin's hospitalization. The full disclosure of his health issues, including a prostate cancer diagnosis and surgery, did not come until January 9.

A Wave of Criticism

This secrecy drew the ire of both Republican and Democrat lawmakers, leading to calls for Austin's resignation. However, President Biden stood by his Defense Secretary. The lack of transparency regarding Austin’s hospitalization has triggered administration and Defense Department reviews on procedures for notifying the White House and others if a Cabinet member must transfer decision-making authorities to a deputy.

Austin's Resilience Amid Health Crisis

Throughout his hospitalization, Austin continued to work, contributing to the planning of a military airstrike. Currently, he is recovering at home, undergoing physical therapy, and there are no plans for further cancer treatment, beyond regular surveillance. The Pentagon has stated that his prognosis is excellent. However, it remains unclear when Austin will return to his office in the Pentagon, or how his cancer treatment will affect his job and public engagements. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks has been stepping in to handle some of his day-to-day duties during his recovery.