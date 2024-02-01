Defense Secretary Austin Mourns Service Members, Discloses Health Struggle

In a solemn address to the Pentagon and the public, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III expressed deep sorrow for the loss of three U.S. service members in Jordan. The tragic event, a drone strike claimed by Iran-backed radical militias, underlined the ever-present dangers facing those tasked with the mission against ISIS. The Secretary extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, underscoring the gravity and importance of their loved ones' mission.

Acknowledging a Personal Battle

Amid the discussion of national defense matters, Austin made a personal revelation. He admitted to an oversight in transparency about his own health issues, specifically his recent battle with prostate cancer. Austin affirmed that he should have informed both the President and the public sooner about his diagnosis and subsequent treatment. The Secretary, diagnosed early in December, underwent surgery on December 22 and was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 1 due to severe pain from postoperative complications.

Apology and A Pledge for Transparency

Austin accepted full responsibility for the lapse in communication. He expressed regret for not having informed Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, to whom he had transferred decision-making authorities during his hospitalization. His apology came amid ongoing internal Pentagon reviews and calls from Congress for hearings on the matter. Austin detailed new procedures designed to ensure such lapses do not occur in the future, thereby promising greater transparency.

A Call to Action for Men’s Health

On a broader note, Austin used the platform to emphasize the importance of regular health screenings for men, particularly for prostate cancer. His personal experience served as a potent reminder of the significance of early detection and treatment. He also addressed questions on various issues including the planning of a recent airstrike and the potential impact of publicly signaling military responses. The Secretary, however, refrained from commenting on the deputy secretary's knowledge of his condition, pending the outcome of the internal reviews.