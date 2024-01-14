en English
Israel

Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu

In a striking manifestation of the growing rift within the Israeli leadership, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stormed out of a war cabinet meeting in the midst of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, a move that sent shockwaves through Israel’s political landscape. The incident, which saw Gallant’s departure after his chief of staff, Shachar Katz, was denied entry into the meeting, underscores the escalating tensions between Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Clash in the War Cabinet

The dispute arose when Netanyahu, in a move viewed as a breach of protocol, arrived with five assistants, despite a prior notice that aides were to be excluded. Gallant, in protest, left the meeting, only to return an hour later without aides. This incident has not only exposed the fault lines within the Israeli leadership but has also sparked concerns about its impact on the country’s ongoing war efforts.

Netanyahu-Gallant: A Strained Relationship

The relationship between Netanyahu and Gallant has been a fraught one, with previous reports suggesting Netanyahu’s growing mistrust of Gallant. This mistrust was most evident when Netanyahu momentarily fired Gallant over his criticism of a judicial overhaul bill, a move that triggered public outrage and was subsequently reversed. Netanyahu’s recent actions, including barring Gallant from meeting with key security officials without his presence and holding solo press briefings, further accentuate this strained relationship.

The Fallout Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The internal discord comes at a critical juncture as Israel marks the 100th day of the war with Hamas. The conflict, which began on October 7th with a deadly attack by Hamas killing 1,200 people, has seen the Israeli leadership presenting a united front through joint press conferences initially. However, the recent developments indicate a crack in this facade, injecting an element of uncertainty into the already volatile situation.

Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

