en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances

In a significant move signaling a shift in the balance of power, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, enacted on December 22, 2023, has included a provision that prevents the U.S. President from exiting NATO without a two-thirds vote of the Senate or a bill passed by both houses. This development, amid escalating military tensions in Europe and increasing concerns over the U.S.’s commitment to its allies, has set the stage for a critical reevaluation of defense strategies and international alliances.

Deepening Tensions and Emerging Challenges

Concerns over U.S. support for Europe have been brewing for years, with former President Donald Trump pressing NATO members to fulfill their financial commitments toward the organization. The geopolitical landscape has been further complicated by Russia’s actions in Ukraine, prompting EU members to consider boosting military spending. However, the EU faces a myriad of challenges, including soaring energy costs, the pressing need for deindustrialization, and political shifts potentially fostering NATO skepticism.

The U.S. Military’s Readiness in Question

Adding to the complexity is the question of the U.S. military’s preparedness to compete with Russia’s advancements in military technology and tactics. Experts like Alexander Mercouris and Andrei Martyanov have questioned the outdated doctrines and lack of manufacturing capacity in the U.S. military. Such concerns underscore the urgency of reassessing defense strategies and modernizing military capabilities.

Europe’s Struggle for Autonomy and Defense

Amid these challenges, Uriel Araujo’s report on Trump’s alleged statements to European leaders about the U.S. not coming to Europe’s aid has intensified the urgency for the EU to invest in its defense industry. The proposed European Defence Investment Programme (EDIP) of 3 billion euros, with an ambitious aim for a 100 billion euro defense fund, indicates steps towards self-sufficiency. However, the path to a common defense market and legal framework is fraught with obstacles, including U.S. opposition to European industrial policy.

The energy interests and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine have further highlighted the divergence between U.S. and European objectives. Some European intellectuals, such as Emmanuel Todd, even suggest that Europe might fare better without U.S. involvement. As the geopolitical chessboard continues to shift, the future of NATO and international alliances hang in the balance, with profound implications for global security.

0
Europe Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
40 seconds ago
Multitude SE's 'Charity of Your Choice' Initiative: A Beacon of Corporate Responsibility
Delving into the realm of corporate social responsibility (CSR), Multitude SE, a key player in the international financial technology landscape, has successfully culminated its 3rd annual ‘Charity of Your Choice’ initiative. This unique project saw the firm’s employees hailing from over 25 locations around the globe, participating in a democratic voting process to handpick charities
Multitude SE's 'Charity of Your Choice' Initiative: A Beacon of Corporate Responsibility
Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative: Progress and Prospects
24 mins ago
Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative: Progress and Prospects
WEF 2024 Sets Tone for European Markets: Rebuilding Trust Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties
25 mins ago
WEF 2024 Sets Tone for European Markets: Rebuilding Trust Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action
2 mins ago
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
12 mins ago
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
The Rise in Popularity of Danish Royals: A Tale of Royal Romance
16 mins ago
The Rise in Popularity of Danish Royals: A Tale of Royal Romance
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
21 seconds
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
21 seconds
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
24 seconds
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
29 seconds
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
30 seconds
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
43 seconds
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
46 seconds
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
54 seconds
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
1 min
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app