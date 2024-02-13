Defence Secretary Shapps Accuses Labour of Undermining National Security with Extremist Identity Culture

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps took aim at Labour's choice of Genevieve Kitchen as their candidate for the Wellingborough by-election, criticizing her anti-nuclear stance and accusing the party of letting an "extremist identity culture" infiltrate the Army, Royal Navy, and RAF.

Shapps: Labour Undermining Defence with Extremist Identity Culture

In a scathing critique, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps accused Labour of jeopardizing national security by embracing an "extremist identity culture" within the military. His comments came on the heels of Labour's decision to field Genevieve Kitchen as their candidate for the Wellingborough by-election, with Shapps highlighting her controversial views as evidence of Labour's continued weakness on defence.

Anti-Nuclear Candidate Sparks Debate

Genevieve Kitchen, Labour's pick for the Wellingborough by-election, has sparked debate with her calls for a ban on nuclear weapons and support for open borders. Shapps argued that these views demonstrate a dangerous disregard for the nation's security and its need for a strong defence posture.

Review of Diversity and Inclusion Policies in the Military

In response to the controversy, Shapps revealed that he has been in talks with military chiefs and has initiated a review of diversity and inclusion policies within his department. The aim is to refocus the military on its core mission as a lethal fighting force, without compromising the values of equality and tolerance.

Shapps underscored the importance of unity and shared values in maintaining a strong military, stating that "our armed forces must be a united, disciplined, and highly capable fighting force, not a social experiment." He emphasized that while diversity and inclusion are essential components of modern society, they must not come at the expense of the military's primary function.

The Defence Secretary's comments have drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his commitment to maintaining a strong military and others criticizing him for undermining the importance of diversity and inclusion. As the debate continues to unfold, one thing remains clear: the delicate balance between national security and social progress is a complex issue that demands careful consideration and thoughtful dialogue.