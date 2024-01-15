en English
International Relations

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK’s Role in Global Affairs

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
UK Secretary of State for Defence, Grant Shapps, has recently been in the limelight, addressing critical global issues and reiterating the UK’s commitment to international cooperation. Shapps’ declarations, spread across various media platforms, have underscored the UK’s readiness to take action in times of global need.

UK’s Stance on Red Sea Shipping

One of the key issues addressed by Shapps is the question of the safety of international shipping in the Red Sea. Shapps expressed concerns about this issue, stipulating that the UK’s involvement in future actions would depend on the unfolding events. He asserted that the Red Sea international waterway should be open to international shipping. In a strong message to the Iranian-backed Houthis, British jets carried out air strikes against targets in Yemen. Shapps clarified that the UK’s intention is not to intervene in Yemen, but to protect shipping in the region. He warned that if the attacks on Red Sea shipping continue, Britain will have to take necessary action.

Addressing Global Threats

Shapps also used the platform to highlight increasing global threats posed by belligerent autocratic states such as Russia and China, and the role of non-state actors. He emphasized the need for the UK to modernize its Armed Forces and invest in next-generation capabilities to counter these threats and maintain global security.

UK’s International Commitments

In the backdrop of escalating tensions, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a multi-year security pact with Ukraine, committing £2.5 billion in military aid for 2024/2025. European leaders, including Poland’s Donald Tusk, have been visiting Kyiv to show support amid renewed Russian air strikes against Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for more weapons deliveries to Ukraine, citing the need for increased support.

In response to the situation, the UK is sending army, navy, and RAF personnel to a NATO exercise in support of Ukraine. The UK’s Ministry of Defence has increased support to Ukraine to an unprecedented level. Shapps announced that 20,000 service personnel from the Royal Navy, the British Army, and the Royal Air Force will deploy across Europe to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 in the first half of 2024. This deployment aims to deter threats, lead among allies, and defend the UK in the context of an increasingly dangerous world.

International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

