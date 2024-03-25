Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Celebrates Holi in Delhi After Visit to Troops in Leh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked the festival of colors, Holi, today at his residence in Delhi, following a recent visit to the troops stationed in Leh, Ladakh. The minister's Holi celebrations with the army personnel in Leh yesterday were a testament to his commitment to honor the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.

Advertisment

Change of Plans Due to Harsh Weather Conditions

Singh had initially planned to extend his Holi celebrations to Siachen, known as the world's highest battleground. However, due to severe weather conditions prevailing in the region, his itinerary was revised, and he celebrated Holi with troops stationed at the Leh Military Station instead. The decision to alter plans underscored the Defence Minister's priority of ensuring the safety and well-being of the personnel deployed in challenging terrains.

Tribute to Ladakh's Bravery and Determination

Advertisment

Following the Holi celebrations in Leh, Rajnath Singh emphasized the significance of Ladakh as a symbol of courage and resolve. He lauded Ladakh as not just a geographical region but as the "capital of bravery." Singh remarked, "The land of Ladakh is not common. It is the land of Siachen, Kargil, Bharat Mata. Ladakh represents national determination."

Ladakh: The Capital of Bravery and Prowess

In his address to the troops, Singh drew parallels between Ladakh and other prominent capitals of India, stating, "We know that our political capital is Delhi, our economic capital is Mumbai and our technological capital is Bengaluru, similarly, Ladakh is the capital of bravery and prowess." His words underscored the integral role Ladakh plays in upholding India's spirit of resilience and fortitude.