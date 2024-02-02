Defence Minister Bello Matawalle Attends Riyadh Security Conference, Prays for Nigeria's Peace

Nigerian Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has embarked on a significant journey to Saudi Arabia to participate in a defence conference in Riyadh. This conference, scheduled for February 2, convenes defence ministers from Africa, Europe, and Arab nations to deliberate on regional security strategies.

Prior to this visit, Matawalle partook in a security roundtable in Abuja, a meeting chaired by retired General Abdussalami Abubakar. The gathering was graced by eminent personalities, including the Sultan of Sokoto and various state governors, all focused on addressing the escalating insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

Prayers for Peace

In addition to attending the conference, Matawalle performed the lesser hajj, also known as Umrah, praying for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria. This act signifies the minister's commitment to both his faith and his nation, intertwining the two in a profound dedication to service.

Ever since the beginning of their tenure, Matawalle has been proactive, particularly evident in his ordering of an investigation into corruption allegations against a naval chief accused of illegal bunkering and contract splitting. Despite the Navy's dismissal of the allegations, Matawalle, echoing President Bola Tinubu's anti-corruption stance, insisted on a comprehensive investigation to uphold integrity within the Nigerian Armed Forces.