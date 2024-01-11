Deepfakes and Disinformation Threats Loom in Upcoming Elections

As the world hurdles towards a series of significant elections, the convergence of deepfakes, escalating disinformation campaigns, and the impending polls present an urgent concern. These factors together pose a strategic threat, enabling autocrats to undermine the concept of objective truth, a tactic that can destabilize democratic processes and manipulate public opinion.

The narrative of autocratic advantage is already playing out in real-world scenarios. For instance, in South Africa, coordinated campaigns of disinformation are being leveraged to manipulate citizens’ beliefs and voting behavior. Such campaigns serve to suppress online civic spaces and dilute the power of the democratic voice, particularly in autocratic contexts.

Deepfakes: The New Frontier of Disinformation

Deepfake technology, which enables the creation of highly convincing fake videos and audio recordings, is a central concern. This technology has the potential to be exploited to spread false narratives, sow discord, and challenge the credibility of genuine information. The ‘disinformation doomsday scenario’ is not merely a possibility but an urgent threat in the face of upcoming elections in countries like the United States and the UK.

A particularly compelling narrative unfolds with China’s approach to the upcoming elections in Taiwan. Employing tactics of cognitive warfare, misinformation, and disinformation, China aims to influence the election outcomes in its favor. The strategy involves using AI, deepfake videos, troll accounts, and mass dissemination of false content to create fear, chaos, and distrust in Taiwan’s democratic system. The Chinese Communist Party, state media, and nationalistic digital militia play key roles in spreading this false information.