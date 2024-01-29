Deepfake Experts Warn of Disinformation Risks in Upcoming Elections

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought with it a new kind of threat – deepfakes. These AI-generated videos or audio clips are so realistic they're nearly indistinguishable from real footage. This emerging technology poses a significant threat to the integrity of electoral processes worldwide, giving rise to concerns among deepfake experts about its potential misuse in high-stakes elections.

Deepfakes and The 2024 US Presidential Election

The misuse of AI and deepfakes has become a growing concern in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Election. Cybersecurity experts are warning against the potential of deepfakes being used to manipulate voter data and spread misinformation. This threat is amplified by the fact that such disinformation can rapidly spread across social media platforms, potentially swaying voters' perceptions and decisions. Some lawmakers in the US are introducing legislation to prohibit AI-generated media without proper disclosure within specific periods before elections. However, the repeal of hate and disinformation rules by some social media giants has raised concerns about a possible disinformation crisis in 2024.

A Case of Deepfake Misuse: The National Election 2024

In a stark illustration of the deepfake threat, a fabricated video featuring Nahid Niger, an independent candidate for the Gaibandha-1 seat, surfaced on Facebook on the day of the National Election 2024. The video, which was confirmed to be a product of AI-based deepfake technology by Dismislab, an online platform specialising in media research and verification, falsely announced Niger's withdrawal from the election and urged voters to redirect their support to another candidate. The deceptive video was circulated by an unverified Facebook page and has since been removed.

Countermeasures Against Deepfakes

While the threat posed by deepfakes is severe, efforts are underway to develop detection tools and introduce legislative acts targeting deepfakes. Research is also focused on empowering youth with digital agency to counter the rising tide of disinformation fuelled by deepfake and artificial intelligence technologies. A multifaceted strategy to integrate deepfake education into educational curricula and nurture critical thinking and digital agency in youth is proposed. The need for legal frameworks, international cooperation, media literacy campaigns, and AI-based security solutions to combat the malicious creation and dissemination of deepfakes and maintain the integrity of digital media and the democratic process is evident.