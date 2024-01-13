en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Decoding the ‘Silence’: The ‘Tennessee Three’ and the Dynamics of Political Discourse

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Decoding the ‘Silence’: The ‘Tennessee Three’ and the Dynamics of Political Discourse

In the political landscape of Tennessee, a captivating narrative has taken shape, suggesting that three Democratic state representatives, often referred to as the “Tennessee Three”—Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville—are habitually muted during deliberations in the state House. This viewpoint, however, is being rigorously contested.

Contradicting Statistics

An in-depth analysis spearheaded by Republican state Rep. Jody Barrett of Dickson paints a contrasting picture. The eye-opening data reveal that the so-called Tennessee Three were among the primary contributors in terms of speaking time on the House floor in 2023.

Justin Pearson emerged as the most vocal of all 98 representatives, clocking a substantial speaking time of three hours, 43 minutes, and 57 seconds. Justin Jones was not far behind, ranking third-highest with a speaking duration of two hours, 12 minutes, and 26 seconds. Gloria Johnson secured the fourth spot, contributing one hour, 29 minutes, and 45 seconds of discourse.

Critical Voices Amidst Allegations

Despite such statistics, Pearson stood his ground at the onset of the 2024 session, arguing that the GOP supermajority was making a deliberate effort to suppress their voices and subvert the democratic process. This claim, juxtaposed against Barrett’s analysis, adds another layer to the complex dynamics of political discourse in Tennessee’s House.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Motives

The discord between the perceived narrative of silencing and the hard facts of speaking times paints a vivid picture of the intricate play of power, ambition, and political maneuvering within the State House. As the data contradict the narrative, it prompts readers to delve deeper into the motives and histories behind these allegations, questioning the very foundation of these claims and the implications they bear on the democratic process.

0
Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
29 seconds ago
Taiwan Elections Stir Unprecedented Transportation Surge
In the heart of winter, Taiwan is witnessing an unusual surge in both road and rail transportation as citizens flock back to their respective hometowns. The cause of this phenomenon is neither a festive celebration nor a national holiday, but the national call to exercise democratic rights. The presidential and legislative elections scheduled for January
Taiwan Elections Stir Unprecedented Transportation Surge
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
5 mins ago
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
Governor Holcomb Appoints Two New Judges in Indiana
6 mins ago
Governor Holcomb Appoints Two New Judges in Indiana
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
47 seconds ago
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
2 mins ago
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
3 mins ago
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
48 seconds
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
2 mins
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
2 mins
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
2 mins
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
2 mins
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
2 mins
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
3 mins
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
3 mins
Nusrat Abbasi Advocates for Rural Women’s Rights: A Call for Change
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
5 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app