Decoding the Personalities of Australian Prime Ministers: Insights from ABC's 'Nemesis'

In an unprecedented move, the ABC docuseries Nemesis offers a rare glimpse into the personalities of three notable figures in Australian politics. The series delves into the reputations of Tony Abbott, Scott Morrison, and Malcolm Turnbull, as perceived by their Coalition colleagues, offering an in-depth look at these leaders and their influence on the political landscape of Australia.

Reputations Explored

Through the course of the series, ministers and backbenchers participate in a unique word association game, attributing candid descriptors to each leader. Tony Abbott, the 28th Prime Minister of Australia, was consistently associated with positive traits such as relentless, determined, disciplined, and courageous. On the other hand, Scott Morrison, the current Prime Minister, elicited a spectrum of responses, ranging from genuine and energetic to controlling and stubborn.

The Polarizing Turnbull

The most divisive figure, however, was Malcolm Turnbull. The 29th Prime Minister of Australia was lauded by some for his intellect, vision, and charisma. Conversely, others criticized him as narcissistic, disloyal, and ruthless. The series underscores the duality of Turnbull's character, with Senator James McGrath and others identifying a 'Good Malcolm' and 'Bad Malcolm' persona. Despite the notion of a dual personality, Turnbull himself denies the claim.

Turnbull on the Global and Domestic Stage

Turnbull's global diplomatic prowess is acknowledged, particularly his ability to establish rapport and negotiate with world leaders. Former Attorney General George Brandis singled out his charm and negotiation skills with leaders like Donald Trump. However, when it comes to domestic interactions, Turnbull's interpersonal skills with colleagues were questioned. Some colleagues recall his sharp and critical assessments, further illuminating the complexity of his personality.

Through a detailed examination of Turnbull's controversial tenure as Prime Minister, including his overthrow of Tony Abbott, the betrayals he faced, and his criticisms of the conspirators, Nemesis provides an intimate view into the political maneuverings and power struggles within the Liberal party. It also uncovers Turnbull's interactions with prominent figures such as Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce, shedding light on his polarizing personality and the profound impact of his decisions on Australia's political landscape.