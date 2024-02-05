Decoding the Implications of the Interim Union Budget 2024-25

As the nation waited with bated breath, the curtains were finally lifted on the Interim Union Budget 2024-25, a critical roadmap for India's financial journey in the upcoming year. In an era fraught with socio-economic challenges, the Budget 2024 aims to reinforce the income of Indians and manage their financial needs better, with key highlights including revised fiscal deficit estimates, capital expenditure, GDP growth statistics, and promising tax proposals.

Ayushman Bharat & PM Schemes

The budget also shed light on the government's commitment to healthcare through the extension of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare cover. Additionally, it highlighted the significance of PM Mudra Yojana loans and PM SVANidhi credit assistance to street vendors, a testament to the government's unwavering support for the informal sector.

Special Emphasis on Jammu and Kashmir

Another crucial focal point of the budget was the interim allocation of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for Jammu and Kashmir. This underscores the government's commitment towards ensuring rapid economic growth of the Union Territory. The budget proposes a fiscal deficit of Rs 20,760 crore and anticipates a 7.5 per cent growth in gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Capital Expenditure & Revenue Receipts

The capital expenditure for the fiscal year is proposed at Rs 38,566 crore, accounting for 14.64 per cent of the GSDP. On the other hand, the revenue receipts for the next fiscal are expected to stand at Rs 97,861 crore. Through this budget, the government aims to strengthen democracy at grassroots levels, spur the start-up ecosystem, and create an environment conducive to investments, thereby catalyzing industrial growth.