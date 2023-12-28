en English
International Affairs

Decoding the Dominant Narrative: A Critique of Israel’s War on Gaza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:04 am EST
Decoding the Dominant Narrative: A Critique of Israel’s War on Gaza

Salman Sayyid, renowned Professor of Rhetoric and Decolonial Thought, recently offered a critique of the dominant narrative surrounding Israel’s war on Gaza. He meticulously drew links between this narrative and the broader discourse on terrorism, emphasizing its role in bolstering global Islamophobia. Sayyid contends that the portrayal of Palestinians and their resistance as terrorism serves a double agenda: it delegitimizes their struggle while simultaneously reinforcing Islamophobic sentiments and policies worldwide.

The Dichotomy of Resistance

Professor Sayyid draws attention to the stark contrast between the Western support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression and the marginalization of other liberation movements. The latter, he argues, is particularly evident in the case of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has claimed over 21,000 lives and precipitated a humanitarian crisis, is met with Western allies, including the US, framing it as a counter-terrorism effort.

Impact on Global Islamophobia

This framing, Sayyid argues, has been instrumental in stoking anti-Muslim hate crimes worldwide. The Council on American-Islic Relations (CAIR) has reported an alarming spike in such crimes. This includes the tragic murder of Palestinian American Wadea al-Fayoume, a stark reminder of the real-world implications of invective narratives. Professor Sayyid posits that the world is becoming increasingly unsafe for Muslims due to Islamophobia, which not only manifests in Western countries but globally. This challenges the notion that Western liberal democratic values act as a safeguard against such discrimination.

The Role of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations

In light of this, the importance of pro-Palestinian demonstrations becomes clear. These acts of solidarity have the potential to shape state actions and catalyze transformation in national identities. The ultimate goal of these movements is justice for Palestinians, which Sayyid asserts, entails ending both apartheid and Islamophobia.

Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir

In a related context, the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir has been declared an unlawful association under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The organization, led by Masarat Alam, known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, is accused of anti-national and secessionist activities. The Central government deems immediate action necessary against the organization to curb its unlawful activities, which it perceives as a threat to the territorial integrity, security, and sovereignty of India.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

