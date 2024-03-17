Decoding Putin's Evolution: From Hope to Anti-West Stance in 24 Years

Over 24 years in power, Russian President Vladimir Putin's transformation has intrigued and alarmed the global stage, growing progressively anti-Western. This shift, seemingly at odds with the initial liberal hopes pinned on him, raises questions about the driving forces behind this change and its implications for Russia and its international relations. Two prominent Russians, documentary filmmaker Vitaly Mansky and young historian Alexander Stefanov, offer insights into Putin's evolution, shedding light on a complex persona shaped by personal observations, media portrayals, and a changing geopolitical landscape.

Early Years: Liberal Hopes and Western Fascination

Putin's early presidency sparked optimism for a liberal Russia, closely aligned with Western ideals. Mansky's personal interactions with Putin, documented in his films, reveal a leader attempting to embody a liberal, Western-friendly image, a stark contrast to his predecessor Boris Yeltsin's chaotic reign. Stefanov, leveraging media and academic studies, points to a period when Putin seemed genuinely fascinated by the West, a sentiment that contributed to initial high hopes for his leadership.

Shift to Anti-Western Sentiment

However, Putin's disillusionment with the West, particularly its hegemonic tendencies, marked the beginning of a significant shift. According to Stefanov, the early 2000s represented a turning point, with Russia's stabilizing economy and rising oil prices failing to mitigate Putin's dissatisfaction with the post-Cold War international order. Mansky observes a deliberate distancing from the West, a move that contradicted the initial liberal hopes and highlighted a deeper, longstanding skepticism towards Western intentions.

Consolidation of Power and Ideological Reinforcement

As Putin distanced himself from his liberal advisers, his true ideological stance began to surface, emphasizing a vision of Russia opposed to Western influence. Mansky notes that by early 2004, Putin had become uncontrollable, implementing his distinct worldview and restructuring the state according to his perceptions of good and evil. This transition underscores a deliberate, albeit gradual, transformation from a leader once seen as a beacon of liberalism to one embodying a staunchly anti-Western stance, challenging earlier perceptions and setting the stage for a more isolated Russia.