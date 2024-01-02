en English
Elections

Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses

Recent polls reveal a substantial decline in support for President Joe Biden among Black and Latino voters. A significant segment of the Democratic coalition, these groups were instrumental in Biden’s 2020 victory. However, the latest USA Today/Suffolk poll shows Black voter support plummeting from 87% in 2020 to a current 63%. Similarly, Latino voters, who favored Biden over Donald Trump by 33 points in the 2020 election, now place Trump ahead by 5 points.

Addressing the Concerns

In response, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed Biden’s economic accomplishments for these communities. Specifically, she cited the reduction in Black unemployment from 9.2% to under 6%, alongside similar progress within the Latino community. Jean-Pierre emphasized that equity has been a cornerstone of Biden’s policies, with the intent to build the economy from the bottom up and not leave any community behind.

Recognizing the Challenges

Despite these positive indicators, Jean-Pierre acknowledged the past three years’ challenges, including a global pandemic and the time required for policies to manifest as palpable improvements in people’s lives. However, she expressed understanding of the electorate’s concerns and reiterated the administration’s commitment to working on behalf of the American people.

Political Implications

These shifting sentiments among Black and Latino voters could have significant ramifications for the 2024 election. The Democratic party, already facing criticism for handling immigration issues and economic concerns like inflation, could experience further challenges if these trends persist. Some Democratic candidates in swing states are already strategically distancing themselves from Biden.

The decline in support is not limited to Black and Latino voters. The poll also shows Biden trailing Trump among voters under 35, a demographic that largely skew towards Democrats and was key to Biden’s 2020 victory. The discontent among young voters is partly attributed to Biden’s response to various international issues, including the Israel-Hamas war.

Regardless of these concerns, Democrats remain optimistic about Biden’s chances in a two-man race against Trump. However, they cannot afford to ignore the clear signs of waning support among crucial voter demographics.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

