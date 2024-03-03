Declassified Files Unveil WoP Placement Talks for Field Marshals Manekshaw, Cariappa

The bureaucratic labyrinth behind the prestigious placements of Field Marshals Manekshaw and Cariappa in India's Warrant of Precedence (WoP) has been unveiled through declassified files. These discussions not only highlight the complexities involved in honoring military distinction but also offer a glimpse into the comparative international protocol considerations and the eventual resolutions that underscored these iconic figures' standings.

Early Deliberations and International Comparisons

The journey to assign Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw his rightful place in the WoP began with a note from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in January 1973, following his promotion. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the MoD engaged in detailed discussions, seeking precedents from countries like the UK and the USA, only to realize the unique nature of India's challenge. The British system, based on nobility, and the American protocol, which ranked a Five Star General after several high military offices, provided little applicable guidance.

Resolution and Executive Instructions

Despite differing views on the precise ranking, a consensus emerged to place Field Marshal Manekshaw uniquely within the WoP, leading to his placement at Article 17 through executive instructions approved by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This decision paved the way for a smoother process when determining Field Marshal K M Cariappa's placement years later. Despite initial confusion over his title as an Honorary Field Marshal, it was clarified and accepted that no distinction existed between the honorary and formal ranks, leading to his placement at Article 12, a decision also facilitated through executive directives.

Reflecting on Military Honor and Bureaucratic Process

This exploration into the bureaucratic process that determined the WoP placement of two of India's most esteemed military figures reveals not just the complexities of protocol, but also the evolving nature of honor and recognition in the post-independence era. The discussions, comparisons, and eventual resolutions underscore the unique challenges faced by India in integrating military distinctions within a broader bureaucratic framework. These historical decisions continue to resonate, offering insights into the intersection of military honor and national protocol.