Declassified Documents Unveil Covert Initiative to Weaken UN Indigenous Rights Draft

In a revelation that is poised to stir international discourse, newly declassified documents from the Australian national archives have unveiled a covert initiative between Canada and Australia. The two nations, in the early 2000s, conspired to create a diluted version of the draft Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) at the United Nations.

Advertisment

Covert Operation Against Indigenous Rights

The documents indicate that the initiative was a strategic move by the Chrétien Liberal government in Canada, aimed at countering Indigenous leaders who refused to modify the original 1993 draft of the UNDRIP. Both nations sought to modulate the draft, preventing it from becoming customary international law.

The proposed amendments included the elimination of references to demilitarization, restitution of land, armed conflict, and cultural genocide. Instead, the changes emphasized the territorial and political integrity of sovereign states.

Advertisment

Secretive Process and Mixed Results

The clandestine operation was kept from the public eye and was conducted outside the official UN working group, starting in June 2002. While the proposed changes were met with a mixed response, some, like the clause against forcible removal of Indigenous peoples from their lands, remained unchanged.

The document's release has prompted reactions from Indigenous advocates like Kenneth Deer, who expressed disappointment but not surprise at the revelations.

Advertisment

Differing Stances and Resistance

In 2007, when the UN adopted the declaration, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. were the only countries to vote against it. The Canadian government's stance on UNDRIP has varied with different administrations, but resistance within the bureaucracy was a constant.

In 2010, the Harper government endorsed UNDRIP as 'aspirational,' and in 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government passed legislation to align federal laws with the declaration. Australia, on the other hand, endorsed UNDRIP in 2009 but has not taken legal steps to implement it.