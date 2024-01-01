Declassified Documents Uncover Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War

The disclosure of a collection of classified documents, previously held under wraps, has shed light on the crucial moment when Australia, under Prime Minister John Howard, decided to join the Iraq War. Revealing the inner workings of the government’s decision-making process, these documents offer an unprecedented glimpse into the factors that led to Australia’s commitment to the conflict.

A Decision Made Behind Closed Doors

The documents, dating back to 2003, reveal that then-Prime Minister John Howard made the decision to join the United States-led invasion of Iraq before the matter was brought to the cabinet. This decision was not the product of a comprehensive cabinet discussion but was instead made within the confines of the National Security Committee. This revelation suggests a strong inclination on the part of the Howard government to back the US in the Iraq war.

Discovery and Disclosure

Interestingly, these previously undisclosed documents were not handed over by the Morrison government to the National Archives of Australia as they should have been. The missing documents were eventually discovered on December 19 and subsequently transferred to the archives. The unsealing of these records marks a significant development in the public’s understanding of Australia’s role in the Iraq War.

Historical Perspective and Implications

The release of these documents provides a historical perspective on Australia’s participation in the Iraq War. It uncovers the discussions and resolutions that happened behind closed doors, which ultimately led to military engagement. This disclosure, therefore, offers a valuable opportunity for Australians to reflect on their nation’s involvement in international conflicts and the processes that lead to such decisions.