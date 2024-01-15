en English
Africa

Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC’s Political Tactics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Politics, particularly in certain regions, has long been tarnished by the allegation of being a ‘dirty game.’ This perception, however, negates the inherent necessity of politics as a means for citizens to elect their leaders. Despite the combative nature of partisan politics, it is an indispensable part of democratic governance. Yet, it is becoming increasingly disconcerting when certain political operatives resort to deceit and propaganda to score political points, as evidenced by the conduct of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cohort.

Perpetuating Lies and Propaganda: The NDC’s Modus Operandi?

The NDC, under the leadership of John Mahama, has been accused of employing tactics reminiscent of historical figures such as Tariq Aziz and Goebbels. The party’s leaders have been charged with undermining the achievements of students while concurrently disseminating false information for political leverage. This act of disinformation is not only detrimental to the democratic process, but it also fuels the mistrust that citizens harbor towards politics.

False Accusations and No Apologies

Among the NDC leaders, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s false accusations against the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority stand out. Despite the accusations being debunked, Ablakwa has staunchly refused to apologize, exacerbating the trust deficit in political discourse. This behavior, coupled with the failure to hold politicians accountable for their actions, only further erodes public trust.

Tribalistic Statements and Unsubstantiated Claims

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, another NDC leader, has been criticized for making tribalistic statements regarding the upcoming elections. His suggestion of a divide between Ashantis and Voltarians is not only divisive but also baseless. Kwetey’s history of making unsubstantiated claims only adds to the growing skepticism towards politics. Perpetuation of such divisive rhetoric only serves to deepen the trust deficit in politics.

This prevailing situation urges a call for higher standards from politicians. It is high time that politics is cleansed of its dirty perception and restored to its original purpose: a tool for societal progress and an avenue for citizens to choose their leaders.

Africa Ghana Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

