Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024

In a significant announcement, the Decatur County Clerk’s Office in Indiana has outlined the key dates and deadlines for the upcoming primary and general elections of 2024. This revelation underscores the importance of awareness about these timelines for those intending to shape the course of the elections.

Key Deadlines for Candidates

For major party candidates, the filing period for declarations of candidacy commences on January 10. This initial phase concludes at noon on February 9. Notably, the candidates for the offices of President, U.S. Senator, and Governor are required to submit their petitions of nomination, each adhering to distinct deadlines.

Voting and Registration Details

Post the filing deadlines, several specific dates have been earmarked for early voting, absentee ballot applications, and campaign finance report filings. The primary election is scheduled for May 7, with the general election following on November 5. The countdown to these crucial dates begins with the voter registration deadlines slated for April 8 and October 7, respectively. Soon after these cut-off dates, the early voting periods will be initiated.

Post-Election Processes

The proclamation from the Decatur County Clerk’s Office also includes important dates for post-election processes. These encompass the deadlines for withdrawal from the election, filing for recounts, or contesting the election results. The final campaign finance reporting period concludes on November 22, marking the end of the official election cycle.