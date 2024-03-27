Decades-Old Kilcoo Pub Murder Investigation: Two Suspects Released, Search Continues

Over thirty years after the cold-blooded murder of Peter McCormack in Kilcoo's Thierafurth Inn, the case remains in the spotlight as police released two suspects on Wednesday. McCormack, aged 42, fell victim to a brutal attack by two gunmen on 19 November 1992, an incident that also injured three patrons, including a 69-year-old registered blind man. Recently, a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were apprehended but have since been released following questioning, keeping the quest for justice very much alive.

Fresh Appeal on the 31st Anniversary

In 2023, on the 31st anniversary of this harrowing event, authorities renewed their appeal for information, branding Peter McCormack an innocent casualty of what they describe as a 'sickening sectarian attack.' The attack, believed to have been executed by members of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), left a community in shock and a family forever bereft. The bar was bustling with customers gearing up for a charity darts match when tragedy struck, forever altering the course of many lives.

Investigative Leads and Arrests

Following the attack, police believe the gunmen fled in a grey Ford Orion, later found abandoned in Tollymore Forest Park. This vehicle, stolen earlier that day from east Belfast, provided a crucial lead in the investigation. Despite the recent release of the two suspects, the case has seen various developments over the years, including the arrest of William McDonnell, who faced charges related to a document claiming responsibility for the shooting. These investigative efforts underscore the authorities' commitment to solving this decades-old crime.

Continuing Quest for Justice

As the investigation forges ahead, the release of the suspects underscores the complexities and challenges of resolving historic crimes. The police's persistent efforts and the issuance of fresh appeals for information reflect a steadfast resolve to bring closure to the McCormack family and hold those responsible to account. The community's response to these appeals could prove pivotal in unraveling the truth behind the Kilcoo pub murder, offering hope that justice for Peter McCormack may yet be achieved.