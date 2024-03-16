Decade Since Street Vendors Act, PM SVANidhi Scheme Progress: India's Hawkers Still Struggle

On March 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's efforts to support street vendors through the PM SVANidhi scheme, launched amid the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, aimed at providing financial inclusion and saving vendors from exorbitant moneylender rates. Despite this, and a decade since the enactment of the Street Vendors Act 2014, which recognized street vending as a fundamental right to livelihood, street vendors face ongoing challenges, including the threat of eviction and gaps in the law's implementation.

Understanding the Street Vendors Act 2014

The Street Vendors Act 2014 was a significant milestone, coming after years of advocacy and legal battles, designed to provide street vendors with legal status and protection. It mandated the establishment of Town Vending Committees to conduct surveys every five years, issue vending certificates, and designate vending zones. Despite these provisions, the actual impact on the ground has been hampered by irregularities and disparities in implementation across different states.

Challenges in Implementation

Activists and street vendor associations have pointed out that the implementation of the Street Vendors Act has been inconsistent, with many states not aligning their rules with the central law. This has resulted in a lack of uniform protection and benefits for street vendors across India. Concerns have been raised about the lack of awareness and capacity at the municipal level, leading to a failure in effectively enforcing the Act. The call for better sensitization of bureaucrats and administrators is growing louder as the 10th anniversary of the law's enactment approaches.

Future Perspectives

Despite the challenges, there is a collective call for a more robust implementation of the Street Vendors Act 2014 and the PM SVANidhi scheme. Activists emphasize the need for training programs for urban local bodies and the importance of designating vending zones as per the law. There is an urgent need for cohesive action across all levels of government to ensure that the rights and livelihoods of street vendors are protected, recognizing their significant contribution to the urban economy and social fabric. The journey towards achieving this goal continues, with hopes for a brighter future for India's street vendors.